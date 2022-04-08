British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 53.50 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,286 ($43.10). 4,117,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,224.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,885.49. The firm has a market cap of £75.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33).

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). Insiders have bought a total of 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156 over the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

