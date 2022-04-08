K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €44.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €44.50 ($48.90) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.53 ($23.65).

Shares of SDF stock traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €29.63 ($32.56). 1,196,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of €23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of €32.70 ($35.93). The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

