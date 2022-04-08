Vernon Hirata Sells 3,546 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 22,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,992. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

