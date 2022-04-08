Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan Acquires 450 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GEF traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.