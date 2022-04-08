FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $32,000 in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 19.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 221.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NYSE:PSFE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.26. 514,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,126. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

