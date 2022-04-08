Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO traded up $37.62 on Friday, hitting $2,193.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,983. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,160.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,949.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,902.01.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.