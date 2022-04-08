Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.61 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1,091.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Wix.com worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.94.

WIX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

