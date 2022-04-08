Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.65% of REGENXBIO worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

RGNX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,478. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

