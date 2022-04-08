Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.79 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

