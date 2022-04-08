$0.58 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.51. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.