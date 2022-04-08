FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000.

Get North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF alerts:

URNM stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 48,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.