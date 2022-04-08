Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ECVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 4,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 644,986 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 401,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

