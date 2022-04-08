Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,518. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $285.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $6,948,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

