Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 817,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,481,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.