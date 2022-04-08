FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $26,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 181.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,731 shares of company stock valued at $182,854. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,763. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

