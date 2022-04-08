AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$9.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AT. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

AT stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.04. 189,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

