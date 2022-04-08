Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.15. 26,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

