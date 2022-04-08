Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 238,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,909,928. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

