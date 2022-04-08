Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $222,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $514.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.72 and its 200-day moving average is $438.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.95 and a 12 month high of $516.81. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

