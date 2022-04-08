Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 193 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.