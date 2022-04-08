Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 3,383 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

