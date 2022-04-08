Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $693,497.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.89 or 0.07513232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.12 or 1.00349904 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

