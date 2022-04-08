BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.06

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 10754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $581.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,564,000 after buying an additional 111,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.