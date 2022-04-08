BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.06

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 10754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $581.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,564,000 after buying an additional 111,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

