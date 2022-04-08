Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $23.17

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $24.13. Discovery shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.