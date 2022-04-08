Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $66.28

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $63.76. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,750. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,475,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

