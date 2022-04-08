Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $23.69

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $22.94. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 7,305 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

