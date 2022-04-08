Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 65,006 shares.The stock last traded at $115.58 and had previously closed at $118.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,770,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

