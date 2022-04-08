Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 4.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $280.70 and last traded at $278.94. Approximately 1,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dillard’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dillard’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

