Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 100,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,826,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

