Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Director Luquman Shaheen Buys 81,000 Shares

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Rating) Director Luquman Shaheen purchased 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,577,161 shares in the company, valued at C$283,888.98.

Shares of PML traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,749. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.22.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

