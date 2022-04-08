Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Director Luquman Shaheen Buys 81,000 Shares

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Rating) Director Luquman Shaheen purchased 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,577,161 shares in the company, valued at C$283,888.98.
Shares of PML traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,749. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.22.
Panoro Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
