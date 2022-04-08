Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,422,243. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

