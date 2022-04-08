Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,217 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HP were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,902,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

