Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,142 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 2,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

