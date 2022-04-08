Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,517. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

