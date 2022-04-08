Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. 15,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.