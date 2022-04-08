FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 870.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 573,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 242,771 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 10,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 106,223 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 98,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.