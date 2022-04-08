12,500 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,147. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 397.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

