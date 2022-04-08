Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edenred from €51.50 ($56.59) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($61.54) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Edenred alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,189. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.