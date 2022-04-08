ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Down 3.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.54. 6,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,855,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get ON alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.