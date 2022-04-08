Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Vesuvius stock remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

