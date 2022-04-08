Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $6.67

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 39,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,773. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

