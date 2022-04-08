Darren Littlewood Sells 5,973 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39), for a total value of £20,009.55 ($26,242.03).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Darren Littlewood acquired 15,301 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £48,504.17 ($63,612.03).

Henry Boot stock traded up GBX 2.62 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 338.62 ($4.44). The stock had a trading volume of 101,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. Henry Boot PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 3.63 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

