Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 10928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

