Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,500 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. 22,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

