Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

