Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,483. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.