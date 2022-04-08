Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 174,263 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 516,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $15,836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $42.40. 9,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

