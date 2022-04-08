Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.25

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.25 and last traded at $242.61, with a volume of 3221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

