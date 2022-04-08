Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 3,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

