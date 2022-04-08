Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) to announce $336.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.68 million to $344.72 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.34 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 28,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

